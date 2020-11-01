Vermont rehab center transfers 14 after staff reports nausea

BURLINGTON, Vt. (AP) — A Vermont hospital has transferred more than a dozen patients from a rehab center to its main campus after staff members reported feeling dizziness and nausea.

The patients were receiving inpatient rehab care at UVM Medical Center’s Fanny Allen campus, a hospital spokesperson said. All the staff members were treated and have recovered, and no patients were affected, the spokesperson said.

A similar problem caused the rehab facility to close in the spring and prompted an investigation. Stephen Leffler, president and chief operating officer of the UVM Medical Center, said it is “difficult to acknowledge that with the broad investigation, upgrades and improvements, we are unable to determine exactly what is going on.”

The hospital has informed state officials about the reemergence of the problem, the spokesperson said.

(Copyright (c) 2020 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)