Vermont reports largest 1-day increase in cases since June 3

The Vermont Health Department on Monday reported 33 new cases of the coronavirus, the largest one-day increase since June 3.

Statistics posted to the department’s website said that 26 of the new cases were in Addison County.

Health Department and Agriculture officials planned a news conference in the afternoon to discuss the state’s investigation into an outbreak of COVID-19 at a farm in Addison County.

A Health Department spokesman did not immediately return a phone call seeking comment.

