Vermont requires testing of schools’ water for lead

MONTPELIER, Vt. (AP) — A bill requiring the testing of water for lead in Vermont schools and registered or licensed child care centers has become law.

Republican Phil Scott on Monday signed the legislation which also requires schools and childcare facilities to make fixes if the results show lead at a certain level.

Last year, the Vermont Department of Health tested water in 16 schools and found all had traces of lead and five schools had levels high enough to require immediate action.

The governor says, “the harmful impact of lead, particularly in children, is clear. That’s why this legislation and our statewide efforts are so critical.”

Scott says the pilot showed that fixes can be done relatively quickly and at a reasonable cost.

The state will cover the testing costs.

