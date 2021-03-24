DANVILLE, Vt. (AP) — Another Vermont school has voted to end the use of a nickname that some find offensive.

The Danville School Board voted on Tuesday to do away immediately with the school’s nickname, “Indians.”

The Caledonian-Record reports the school’s new policy prohibits the representation of the school by any race or ethnic group as a mascot.

The two-hour meeting was attended by more than 80 people and included input from dozens of students, alumni, concerned parties and community members.

“I wouldn’t have done this twenty years ago, I probably would have voted no,” School Board Chairman Bruce Melendy said before casting his vote. “I’m not in favor of a lot of the political correctness that’s going on, but this is something that probably needs to change.”

During the meeting, Danville Middle and High Principal Dave Schilling said the school’s girls’ basketball team would be playing in the state championship on Saturday. At the game, the team will be introduced just as “Danville.”

A committee will be formed select a new school mascot.

Last fall, Rutland school officials voted to do end the use of the nickname “Raider.” Last month, the school chose the new nickname of “Ravens.”

