Vermont seeking proposals for electric school buses

MONTPELIER, Vt. (AP) — The Vermont Agency of Natural Resources is seeking proposals for a new electric school bus and transit bus pilot program.

The pilot program will be used to determine if the technology can be applied more broadly across Vermont.

Heidi Hales of the Agency’s Air Quality and Climate Division says it’s unclear how heavy duty electric vehicle technology will perform in Vermont.

The results of the pilot program will be used to determine how the technology works in Vermont’s cold climate with miles of dirt roads, and challenging terrain.

Funding for the program will come from a portion of the $18.7 million Vermont received from the Volkswagen Environmental Mitigation Trust fund, which was created