BOSTON (WHDH) - At Killington Resort in Vermont, they need the snow, and they need it fast.

The resort is 20 days away from hosting the World Cup of alpine skiing. Lori Wade and her staff at the Killington Market are excited for the event they describe as “so much fun,” expecting the accommodations to be jam-packed as thousands of people come into town for the World Cup.

“It brings in a really large crowd of spectators as well as the athletes and their entourage,” Wade said.

Construction crews at the Killington Resort are putting the finishing touches on the K1 lodge, a building 60% bigger than the last lodge, they said, and they’re hoping to open in time for the sports and celebrations Nov. 25.

The new lodge features bar and lounge areas perfect for warming up after watching racing or live music.

“Saturday night we have Noah Kahan, who’s a Vermont local so a lot of people are excited about that, that should be really great. And then Michael Fonte is on Sunday.”

The only question is whether the weather will cool down enough for the resort to fire up the more than 100 snow guns it has to get the trail ready for the big race.

“We’re behind where we’d like to be, but we have an amazing team and we know we can pull it off if we get some cold weather.”

People in town said they’re optimistic that the resort can get it done.

“They have, you know the best snow makers anywhere in the east, so it always just comes together.”

