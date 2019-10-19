Vermont skiers cheer season’s first few flakes of snow

STOWE, Vt. (AP) — A dusting of snow at ski resorts has Vermont’s skiers excited for the winter to come.

A thin sheet of snow fell over some parts of the state while many parts of New England were getting pounded by wind and rain from a nor’easter. The Burlington Free Press reports several ski resorts in the state used social media to celebrate the light snowfall on Thursday and Friday.

Mad River Glen in Fayston posted on its Instagram account that it received its first snow of the season on Thursday. Stowe Mountain Resort greeted the snow with a post that said: “Hello old friend, it’s good to see you again.”

