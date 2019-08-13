MONTPELIER, Vt. (AP) — Admission to Vermont’s state owned historic sites will be free on Bennington Battle Day this Friday.

It’s a state holiday commemorating the Revolutionary War victory over the British on Aug. 16, 1777.

The Vermont Division of Historic Preservation says three sites are key to Vermont’s role in the American Revolution. They are Mount Independence, a fortification built by American troops in 1776 and 1777, in Orwell; the Hubbardton Battlefield marking the site of the Revolutionary War battle fought on what would become Vermont; and the 306-foot high Bennington Battle Monument.

Other sites that will be free to visit are Chimney Point in Addison; the Senator Justin S. Smith Morrill Homestead in Strafford; and the President Calvin Coolidge Birthplace and Homestead in Plymouth Notch.

