Vermont state police ask for help finding missing woman

STRAFFORD, VT. (WHDH) — Vermont state police are asking for help finding a 23-year-old woman who they say may be in danger.

Emma-Jayne Farina was last seen at her home in Strafford, Vermont on May 16, according to state police.

Her family’s house was burglarized May 18 and investigators believe she may have played a role in the crime.

Since her disappearance, police say Farina’s family and friends “have received communication indicating she may be in danger.”

Anyone with information about Farina is asked to call Vermont State Police – Royalton or submit tips anonymously online at www.vtips.info or text “CRIMES” (274637).

