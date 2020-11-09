RUTLAND, Vt. (AP) — Vermont State Police troopers are investigating the death of a pedestrian who was hit by a car while crossing U.S. Route 7 in the town of Rutland.

Police say Nicole Roberson, 43, of the city of Rutland, was hit while crossing the highway near the Days Inn at about 6:45 p.m. Sunday.

Roberson was taken to the Rutland Regional Medical Center, where she died of her injuries.

(Copyright (c) 2020 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)