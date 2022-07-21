BRATTLEBORO, Vt. (WHDH) – Vermont State Police (VSP) have released the names of the two officers who shot the person of interest in the case of the missing Harvard woman.

VSP said in a press release Wednesday that Detective Sgt. Jesse Robson and Detective Sgt. Samuel Truex fired their department-issued handguns, killing the person killed who was being sought in connection with the disappearance and death of 23-year-old Mary Anderson.

They said the shooting happened around 7:45 p.m. Tuesday when police located and tried to speak with the man.

Massachusetts State Police’s Dave Procopio said both VSP and the Brattleboro Police Department were involved in the confrontation.

Vermont State Police also confirmed Wednesday that the person of interest who was fatally shot by police was Anderson’s ex-boyfriend, Matthew Davis.

Davis was believed to have information on what happened to his ex-girlfriend and how she ended up in Vermont. Before Tuesday night’s shooting, Shelia Anderson said her focus remained on her child.

Early Tuesday morning, police in Brattleboro stumbled upon a truck, where officials found the missing woman’s body.

“Inside the vehicle, they located the body of a young woman who we now believe to be the body of Mary Anderson of Harvard, Massachusetts,” said VSP’s Major Dan Trudeau.

Officers Robson and Truex will be on paid administrative leave for a minimum of five days as part of department policy related to critical incidents, according to the VSP press release.

Robson joined the state police in 2001 as a trooper assigned to the Shaftsbury Barracks. He was promoted to sergeant and patrol commander in 2012, and then transferred in 2018 as a detective sergeant to the Bureau of Criminal Investigations – Troop B East out of the Westminster Barracks.

Truex was hired in 1998 and assigned to the Rutland Barracks. He worked as a trooper at the Rutland and Shaftsbury barracks before becoming a detective trooper in Rutland in 2008, and then promoted to sergeant in 2010. In the Criminal Division, he has worked out of the Rutland Barracks and at Headquarters as a member of the Polygraph Unit. His current assignment is with the Major Crime Unit – South.

An additional officer, Ryder Carbone, has been placed on administrative leave following the shooting Tuesday evening after he was also identified as firing his shotgun. The Brattleboro Police Department member is identified as Patrol Officer Ryder Carbone, who has worked for the agency since 2019.

