Vermont State Police reminding motorists of ‘move over’ law

WILLISTON, Vt. (AP) — The Vermont State Police is reminding motorists that they must move over when passing stopped police or other first responders on the side of the road.

Saturday is National Move Over Day. It is designed to bring awareness of the need to protect first responders.

Traffic incidents are one of the leading causes of death of on-duty police officers.

The Move Over law was passed in 1996 following the death of a South Carolina paramedic who was struck and killed while responding to a crash.

The law is recognized in 50 states and Washington D.C. It is designed to protect law enforcement and other emergency responders, such as fire, ambulance and tow truck operators.

