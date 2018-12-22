Vermont State Police sergeant suspended over stalking charge

WATERBURY, Vt. (AP) — A Vermont State Police sergeant has been suspended from duty while he faces a misdemeanor stalking charge.

Police say 49-year-old Raymond LeBlanc, of Barre, was taken into custody Friday night and later released on a citation. He’s due in court Jan. 3.

LeBlanc is a sergeant and patrol commander with the state police barracks in Middlesex.

Police learned during the week of Dec. 10 that a temporary restraining order sought by a female relative had been issued against LeBlanc. An investigation determined that LeBlanc had allegedly stalked the relative from approximately May through September.

Under terms of the agreement with the Vermont Troopers’ Association, LeBlanc has been suspended from his job with pay.

There is no listed telephone number for LeBlanc.

