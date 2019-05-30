Vermont State Police want body cameras, but cost is an issue

MONTPELIER, Vt. (AP) — Vermont State Police say they want body cameras, but that cost is an issue.

Vermont Public Radio reports 31 police agencies around Vermont are outfitted with body cameras, but state police are not.

Vermont State Police Capt. Garry Scott says it’s frustrating that troopers and the public want the cameras, but that it comes down to doing it the right way as far as storage methods and cost.

Scott says $260,000 a year for storage is a conservative estimate and that it needs to be determined whether a state-funded cloud system or private vendor is better.

State Attorney General TJ Donovan says he’s optimistic that state police will get body cameras and that it’s now best practice in law enforcement.

Scott says the agency will continue working with lawmakers to secure body camera funding.

