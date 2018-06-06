WILLISTON, Vt. (WHDH) — A stuffed monkey is trying to find its way home in Vermont and the internet is trying to help.

Heidi Agan, the store manager of Lenny’s Shoe and Apparel Store in Williston, posted a plea on Facebook, looking for the child who left a stuffed monkey behind in the children’s section last week.

“Being a mom whose child had a well-loved critter like this one, I wanted to see if we could reach out through social media and find his owner,” Agan said. “We wrote a little post and introduced him to our customers and we’re hoping that somebody claims him.”

The post has reached more than 40,000 people.

Anyone who recognizes the monkey should call the store at (802) 879-6640.

(Copyright (c) 2018 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)