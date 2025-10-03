A substitute teacher in Vermont is accused of showing up to work high on cocaine.

One mother says her son came home upset.

“He said that his substitute teacher was clearly on drugs and was acting crazy, those were his exact words,” said Brittany, the boy’s mother.

At one point, the teacher ran out of the room and the student followed her, concerned about her behavior.

“So he followed her and I guess found her and she said to him ‘hey, Teddy why are you off your leash?’ and my sons was like ‘what?’ And she was like ‘yeah, Teddy get back inside.’ He was concerned and after found out that Teddy is actually her dogs name,” Brittany said.

Student concerns prompted the school to contact police.

When they got there, police say they found cocaine on her jacket and backpack.

“We have cited her for possession of cocaine and reckless endangerment based on the fact that she was under the influence while she was in control of the students in her classroom,” Barre Town Police Chief William Doge said.

The students reassured parents that students are safe, but parents want a guarantee that when they send their kids to school that they’re in responsible hands.

“Where was the vetting? Why is there not drug testing? Why are we not following up and making sure the these are adults who around our children are safe because the utmost priority should be our children’s safety,” Brittany said.

