MONTPELIER, Vt. (AP) — Vermont Gov. Phil Scott signed a bill at a unity vigil held Tuesday to donate humanitarian aid to the people of Ukraine.

The state will donate nearly $645,000. Scott urged the public to bring candles or lights to the vigil at the Statehouse and stand with the Ukrainians as they protect their country from Russian military advances.

“We are here today to send a message to the people of Ukraine and to the tyrant in Russia: We stand united with Ukraine – for its freedom, and with its people,” Scott said. “The fact is, Ukraine’s fight to protect their people, their rights and their land – and what that means for democracies across the globe – is too important for us to sit out. We must do our part.”

Earlier this month, Scott called on the Legislature to appropriate from the general fund $1 for each Vermonter. The final bill, which passed both the House and Senate in two days, includes an additional $1,749, the total amount of money collected by the Vermont Department of Liquor and Lottery from sales of Russian-sourced products between Feb. 24 and March 2.

When he asked the Legislature to appropriate the money, Scott said there is nothing a small state like Vermont can do to change the outcome of the Russian war on Ukraine, but he wanted to show support for the country and its people.

