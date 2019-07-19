Vermont to unveil new plans for Lowell Lake State Park

SOUTH LONDONDERRY, Vt. (AP) — Vermont state park officials say new design alternatives for Lowell Lake State Park will be unveiled to the public next week.

The 42-year-old state park is in the midst of a master planning project. The Vermont Department of Forests, Parks & Recreation says it’s hosting an open house about the project at Londonderry Town Hall in South Londonderry on July 25.

The state says possible design choices will be presented at stations with information available for viewing by the public. The open house will be followed by a 60-day public comment period. Information about the project will also be available on the state’s website.

Lowell Lake State Park is more than 350 acres and it’s popular with fishermen, hikers and birders.

