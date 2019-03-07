Vermont town elects goat as honorary pet mayor

FAIR HAVEN, Vt. (AP) — A 3-year-old Nubian goat is poised to become the first honorary pet mayor of the small Vermont town of Fair Haven.

The goat named Lincoln was chosen by townspeople for the one-year honorary post at the community’s Town Meeting Day voting. The Tuesday ballot of 16 pets was open to all town residents. Most of the other candidates were dogs and cats; a gerbil named Crystal also was a candidate.

Lincoln takes office on Tuesday for the one-year term.

Fair Haven, a town of about 2,500 along the border with New York just west of Rutland, does not have an actual mayor.

Town Manager Joseph Gunter says he conceived of the idea as a fundraiser for a playground, but it turned into a civics lesson, teaching kids about local government.

