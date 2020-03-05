Vermont town elects therapy dog as its pet mayor

FAIR HAVEN, Vt. (AP) — A town in Vermont elected a dog as its pet mayor on Wednesday.

Murfee won the race in Fair Haven, WCAX-TV reported. The therapy dog beat out the incumbent goat, Mayor Mara Lincoln, and K-9 Sammy, a town police dog. Eight eighth graders counted 350 ballots Wednesday morning to determine the winner.

The pet mayor race aims to raise money for a new playground and get children interested in politics.

Murfee visits nursing homes, schools and hospitals as part of Caring Canines Therapy Dogs of Southern Vermont.

(Copyright (c) 2019 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)