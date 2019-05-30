Vermont town, ex-police chief settle firing for $250K

SPRINGFIELD, Vt. (AP) — A Vermont town has agreed to pay its former police chief a total of $250,000 in “alleged damages” and other fees to settle a federal lawsuit over his February firing.

The Valley News reports Springfield and its insurance company agreed to pay former Police Chief Douglas Johnston $125,000 in “alleged damages” and an additional $125,000 to settle accrued vacation and sick time and severance pay.

Neither party admitted fault.

In his lawsuit, Johnston claims he was fired without cause, notice or a hearing he was entitled to.

Johnston was fired after working for the town as a police office for 40 years, the last 20 as chief. No public explanation has been given for his firing

Town Manager Tom Yennerell says he’s pleased “this matter is behind us.”

