Vermont virus spike grows to 62; only 1 in 5 had symptoms

The outbreak of COVID-19 that began in the city of Winooski on Memorial Day has grown to 62 cases, including nine in the adjoining city of Burlington and five in other communities, Vermont officials said Monday.

Health Commissioner Dr. Mark Levine said that 38 are adults and 16 are children with a median age of 21. There have been no reports of hospitalizations or deaths and only one in five of the infected individuals showed any symptoms.

Officials say the outbreak is confined to “one social network of families,” but they have been reluctant to provide more details, citing confidentiality concerns.

State Epidemiologist Patsy Kelso said contact tracers have identified shared activities that could have led to the outbreak and officials believe there has been spread within households as well.

“We think this is a pretty-well contained situation or outbreak and while the case numbers may go up because there may have been exposures in the recent days even, we don’t think this is something that we will see pop up all over the state,” Kelso said.

___

REOPENING

Vermont’s bars and restaurants are opening again to inside diners Monday as the state continues its gradual reopening from the COVID-19 induced shutdowns.

The bar and restaurant reopenings that begin Monday come with restrictions that include only opening to 25% capacity and parties must remain at least 6 feet apart and have reservations before dining.

Vermont is also now allowing people from outside the state to visit without quarantining for two weeks if they are from one of 55 counties that have low rates of infection.

On Monday, Gov. Phil Scott announced plans to resume low-contact sports, like soccer, softball, baseball and lacrosse. While the 25-limit size on gatherings will remain, as of June 15 teams will be able to scrimmage among themselves and if all goes well, on July 1 games between teams will be able to resume.

Scott said the state is not ready for high-contact sports like wrestling, football and basketball, but those teams can begin conditioning and other low-contact, skill building drills.

Social distancing will be encouraged and there will be hygiene and equipment cleaning requirements.

“Like everything else this will obviously look a little bit different from normal, but we must find new ways of doing things so we can get back to something more familiar while keeping people safe and healthy,” Scott said.

___

NUMBERS

On Monday, the state reported 12 new cases of the virus that causes COVID-19, bringing the statewide total since COVID-19 arrived in Vermont in March to 1,075. The number of fatalities has remained steady at 55 since late May.

