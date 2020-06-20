Vermont will test prisoners for coronavirus

State officials in Vermont said all staff and inmates at Marble Valley Regional Correctional Facility in Rutland will be subject to testing for the coronavirus on Saturday and again on June 29.

An inmate tested positive for the virus on Tuesday, the Vermont Department of Corrections said. The mass testing will be the second round of testing at the facility, as more than 200 inmates and staff were tested in May. All of those tests came back negative.

“As states and courts begin to reopen, the risk of COVID-19 spreading to close-contact facilities grows,” said interim commissioner James Baker.

Vermont has had more than 1,100 cases of the virus in total. That’s a lower total than other states in the Northeast.

(Copyright (c) 2020 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)