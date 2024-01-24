BURLINGTON, Vt. (AP) — A Vermont woman charged with planning the killing of her husband, who police say was lured to a parking lot and shot multiple times in 2019, has changed her plea to guilty.

Angela Auclair was charged with her son, Kory Lee George, in the death of David Auclair in July of 2019. On Tuesday, she pleaded guilty to conspiracy to commit first-degree murder.

David Auclair, 45, of Williston, was shot in a trailhead parking lot in Hinesburg. His body was found partly under his pickup truck.

The morning after he was killed, Angela Auclair called police to report her husband missing. She said he had been called in to work the night before and never came home, but the investigation found there had been no emergency at his workplace.

A witness later told investigators that a week before David Auclair’s death, his wife and her son discussed killing him.

Angela Auclair is scheduled to be sentenced on April 29 Chittenden County criminal court in Burlington.

George pleaded guilty in September to conspiracy to commit first-degree murder in his stepfather’s death.

