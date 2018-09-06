Vermont woman who admitted ricin possession sentenced

BURLINGTON, Vt. (AP) — A woman charged with manufacturing the deadly toxin ricin in her Vermont retirement community and testing it on residents has been sentenced to time served and five years of probation and must undergo mental health treatment.

Betty Miller also was ordered Thursday to pay a fine of $10,000.

The 71-year-old Miller, who has an extensive mental health history, will undergo outpatient mental health therapy at a Bangor, Maine, hospital, followed by aftercare.

Miller was arrested last November after telling investigators she made ricin at her home at the Wake Robin community in Shelburne because she wanted to injure herself.

A federal complaint said she tested the ricin’s effectiveness by putting it in residents’ food or drinks. No one became seriously ill. Miller pleaded guilty in May to possessing ricin.