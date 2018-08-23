BRATTLEBORO, Vt. (AP) — In November, Vermont voters will decide on the question of the “youth vote” — if 16- and 17-year-olds can vote on local town issues.

Enough signatures were gathered for the amendment, which will go up for a vote in Brattleboro this fall. The Brattleboro Reformer reports a special meeting will be held Friday morning to place the ballot item on the ballot.

An affirmative vote at the polls and approval from the state Legislature would amend Brattleboro’s charter to allow 16- and 17-year-old residents to vote on local issues.

The amendment also would allow teenagers to serve as school board members or Town Meeting members who vote at the annual Representative Town Meeting.

