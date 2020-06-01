Vermont’s Smuggler’s Notch briefly closed due to rock slide

In this Sunday, May 31, 2020, photo, a car approaches a boulder in the travel lane of Vermont Route 108 in Smugglers Notch in Cambridge, Vt., after a rock slide deposited a giant boulder on the roadway. The slide damaged several cars, but there were no injuries. (AP Photo/Wilson Ring)

CAMBRIDGE, Vt. (AP) — Vermont Route 108 through Smugglers Notch is open for traffic again after a rock slide deposited a giant boulder in the roadway.

The slide, which took place about noon on Sunday, damaged several cars, but there were no injuries.

Police closed the highway that links Stowe and Cambridge for about an hour. Cones were placed around the boulder that fell partially into the travel lane.

There’s no immediate word on how highway crews plan to move the boulder out of the roadway.

