Vermont’s walleye fishing season set to open

MONTPELIER, Vt. (AP) — The Vermont walleye fishing season is set to open, another sure sign of spring.

The season opens May 2.

The Department of Fish and Wildlife says the walleye is Vermont’s official warmwater fish and they are considered by many to be one of the best tasting freshwater fish.

Vermont offers spring walleye fishing opportunities in several lakes and rivers across the state, including Lake Champlain and its tributaries – the Missisquoi, Lamoille and Winooski rivers and Otter Creek.

In the Northeast Kingdom, Salem Lake and Island Pond also have walleye populations that are on the rebound thanks to stocking by the Vermont Fish and Wildlife Department.

Lake Carmi, Chittenden Reservoir and the Connecticut River, also offer quality walleye fishing.

