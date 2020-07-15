‘Very blessed to be alive’: Pittsfield woman returns home after monthslong battle with COVID-19

PITTSFIELD, MASS. (WHDH) - A Pittsfield woman who was hospitalized for months with coronavirus has been released and is sharing her story of survival.

Michelle Drysgola, a veteran nurse of over 40 years, spent more than 100 days in a hospital bed — most of that time hooked up to a ventilator.

She said she came close to death four times over the course of her fight and was happy to be going home to family and friends.

Those loved ones gathered outside her home to give her a warm welcome.

“It was very overwhelming to see everybody there and great to see my grandchildren and hug my granddaughter,” Drysgola said. “I’m just very very blessed to be alive really — people don’t understand how dangerous this virus really is.”

She said she is grateful to the doctors and nurses who helped her on her path to recovery.

(Copyright (c) 2020 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)