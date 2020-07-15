‘Very concerning’: NH man accused of sexually assaulting young girl released from custody

MANCHESTER, N.H. (WHDH) - A New Hamshire man accused of sexually assaulting a girl under the age of 13 has been released from custody, authorities announced Wednesday.

Russell Debreceni, 31, was arraigned today in Hillsborough Superior Court on a charge of aggravated felonious sexual assault, according to the Manchester Police Department.

Debreceni, who was ordered held on preventative detention following his arrest on July 1, is now free on personal recognizance.

Manchester Police Chief Carlo Capano said he is disgusted that Debreceni was released from custody following his arraignment.

“It is very concerning that the court would allow Mr. Debreceni to walk free, rather than see him as a danger to the public,” Capano said in a news release. “This is a horrific crime, yet Mr. Debreceni is out on bail with the potential to offend again. This is a perfect example of how the current bail reform system is failing our community. I’m disgusted by this turn of events.”

An investigation remains ongoing.

