‘Very devastating’: Revere fire reduces popular family-owned restaurant to rubble

REVERE, MASS. (WHDH) - A fire that broke out late Monday night in Revere ripped through a popular family-owned restaurant, reducing it to rubble and ash.

Crews responding to a report of a fire at Bagel Bin Deli on Shirley Avenue around 11:30 p.m. found thick smoke and heavy flames tearing through the roof of the building, Revere Deputy Fire Chief Tom Todisco said.

Firefighters had to cut the locks to the roll-up security doors to battle the blaze before retreating outside to continue their attack.

“The roof started to fail. We pulled everybody out of the building and went to an outside exterior attack,” Todisco explained.

A distraught Katherine Prifti told reporters that her parents started the business 20 years ago as she toured the destruction Tuesday morning.

“It’s very devastating for us,” she said. “It’s not just a restaurant. We didn’t run it like a business. We ran it like a family.”

Matthew Martelli, a longtime Bagel Bin Deli customer, told 7NEWS that the restaurant was “like a hallmark in the area for breakfast.”

“Everybody in the city ends up in here sooner or later,” he said. “It’s gone now.”

No injuries were reported.

The building was deemed a total loss.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

Bagel Bin Deli in Revere a total loss. People who live in this area tell me this was the place to eat. @7News pic.twitter.com/V2bEbNucR2 — Kerri Corrado (@KerriCorrado) July 30, 2019

Here is another look at the major damage at Bagel Bin Deli in Revere. No injuries. @7News pic.twitter.com/fJXAPA5JGo — Kerri Corrado (@KerriCorrado) July 30, 2019

This is a developing story; stay with 7News on air and online for the latest updates.

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)