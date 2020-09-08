‘Very encouraging’: Boston mayor pleased with latest coronavirus figures

BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston Mayor Marty Walsh said he is hopeful about how the city has handled the coronavirus pandemic thus far.

At a press conference Tuesday, Walsh announced that the city has not recorded any virus-related deaths for a full week which he says serves as a sign that residents have done well in their fight to slow the spread.

“We’ve had a full week now without deaths which is very encouraging here in the city of Boston,” he said. “We’ve seen now a couple of weeks of decline which is a good thing to see.”

Twenty-five new cases were reported in Boston Tuesday.

