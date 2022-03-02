(WHDH)– Laura Ludwig and her team at the Center for Coastal Studies are expressing concern ropes of yellow plastic tubing continue washing ashore on Cape Cod beaches.

“We started finding this weird stuff and nobody knew what it was. So I pursued the mystery,” she said.

Ludwig traced the stringy plastic to the Army Corps of Engineers who used what is called explosive shock tubing to detonate underwater explosives during a recent Boston Harbor dredging project.

“I learned that everybody was finding it everywhere. That was very eye-opening,” she said. “Like, wait a minute. If this is bigger than just Cape Cod, I think we need to find out what the source of it was.”

Ludwig said the tubing is safe for people to touch but, all that plastic left behind can cause problems for animals.

“This is one of many plastic items floating around — and guess what else is out there right now: right whales. And they’re eating everything in their path,” she said. “So I’m just hoping they’re not eating any of this plastic tubing.”

Anyone who finds the tubing is asked to report it. Ludwig said the information will assist the Army Corps of Engineers in creating new protocols for future large-scale blasting projects.

“The difference with this is that we know where it comes from. We know when it came from there. We know why it’s there. And we can probably solve that,” said Ludwig.

