ARAPAHOE COUNTY, Colo. (WHDH) — Dusti Talavera didn’t hesitate when she saw three children fall through the ice of a pond in Arapahoe County, Colorado last Sunday.

Talavera had been looking out her kitchen window when she witnessed the siblings fall into the frigid pond.

“I just kind of put some shoes on and ran out,” she said. “Before I even realized it, I was out there on the middle of the pond pulling two kids out.”

A teenage cousin of the children also jumped in to help rescue them.

One of the children, 6-year-old Zakiyah Williams, was not breathing when she got pulled out of the water.

Bodycam video showed emergency crews performing CPR on Zakiyah before transporting her to the hospital.

Zakiyah was released two days later and she and her family got to meet Talavera.

“I am so glad you’re okay,” Talavera could be heard saying to Zakiyah.

Zakiyah’s parents, Tashaira and Walter Williams, expressed their gratitude toward Talavera for helping save their daughter’s life.

“They saved my baby and I just really want to thank them for saving her,” Tashaira Willaims said.

“It was like a puzzle,” Walter Williams added. “Every piece had to go together for it to work and the puzzle got put together so fast it saved my daughter’s life.”

Talavera called it “a very happy ending.”

