BOSTON (WHDH) - Loved ones are mourning the loss of a teenage girl who police say was fatally shot by an 18-year-old in Dorchester on Wednesday afternoon.

Officers responding to a reported shooting in the area of Topliff and Speedweel streets around 3:30 p.m. found the teenage girl suffering from multiple gunshot wounds, according to Boston police. The victim, who family members identified as a 17-year-old, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Anthony Kelley, of Dorchester, was arrested on multiple charges, including murder, discharging a firearm within 500 feet of a dwelling, unlawful possession of a firearm, and unlawful possession of ammunition.

A gun was reportedly recovered at the scene.

The victim’s aunt, Jessica Lewis, called the loss of her niece heartbreaking.

“She should not have lost her life like this,” she said. “It’s very heartbreaking,”

Lewis added that her family is desperately asking for the violence in the city to stop.

“Be proactive with your kids. Figure out what they’re doing. Go in their rooms. Shake their rooms down. Just figure it out,” she urged. “I don’t even know how to feel. I have so much pain and so much anger because this is the only child her mother got.”

Suffolk County District Attorney Rachael Rollins emphasized with the family.

“As the mother of a 16-year-old myself, this is heart wrenching to see young people, teens that are being killed and making decisions where they end people’s lives and these split second decisions impact the rest of their lives, so it’s just really, deeply troubling,” she said.

Mayor Martin Walsh and Commissioner William Gross said the city should be coming together at this time, not committing violent acts.

“It’s times like this during a pandemic that we need to stick together and no acts of violence should be tolerated,” Gross said.

Walsh reiterated, “We’ve been talking about spreading around kindness and happiness and the fact this homicide happened in the middle of the pandemic is certainly a tragedy in the city of Boston.”

A vigil has been planned for Thursday night to honor the victim.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call Boston Police Homicide Detectives at 617-343-4470.

