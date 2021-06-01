DENNIS, MASS. (WHDH) - Police are turning to the public for help as they search for a man who officers say left a trail of destruction in Dennisport this Memorial Day weekend.

Shanae Drummond owns Evol Beauty Bar along Route 28 and said each one of her store’s window’s were shattered by a vandal who then went on to damage four other businesses.

“It was very traumatizing. Especially for myself, just being a minority here, and somebody to do that to my business is very heartbreaking. I put blood sweat and tears into here,” she said.

At the liquor store next door, owner Neil Patel spent the holiday weekend cleaning up broken glass as well.

“Definitely surprised. We’ve been here for 7 years and never seen the damage like this before. No,” he said. “It’s a big time expense. Hopefully, the insurance will cover it at some point.’

Police have not said what the motive was for the vandalism.

Anyone with information is urged to contact investigators.

