WINTHROP, MASS. (WHDH) - Friends, family, and law enforcement officials gathered Friday morning to bid a final farewell to a Black retired state trooper who was fatally shot in Winthrop last weekend in an apparent hate crime that also left a Black Air Force veteran dead.

“A very honorable career, a trooper’s trooper,” Massachusetts State Police Col. Chris Mason said of 68-year-old David Green. “Very dependable and somebody who was very engaged with the public.”

Green, who spent 36 years in law enforcement, was shot four times in the head and three times in the torso by Nathan Allen, a 28-year-old white man, according to law enforcement officials. Veteran Ramona Cooper was also shot multiple times.

Allen opened fire on Green and Cooper after he crashed a stolen box truck into a residential building not far from his condo. Allen was killed by police moments later.

David Green

Mason noted that Green heard the crash and scrambled over to the scene to help.

“When he heard the large crash, when he heard the commotion on the roadway…Going to see if he could assist in some fashion is totally consistent with Dave’s mindset and his overall desire to help the public,” Mason explained.

Green will be buried at Winthrop Cemetery following his wake.

Friends and family of Cooper are expected to gather on Monday to honor her life.

Little has been disclosed about what triggered Allen but authorities are investigating the killings as a hate crime.

