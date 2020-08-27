‘Very hopeless’: McCourty reemphasizes need for reform after police shooting of Jacob Blake

FOXBOROUGH, MASS. (WHDH) - New England Patriots veteran captain Devin McCourty on Thursday reemphasized a need for social justice reform following the police shooting of Jacob Blake.

“I’ve been thinking a lot the last couple of days and I’ve had so many emotions of being angry, being sad,” McCourty told the media when asked about the professional athletes who decided to boycott their games in protest of racial injustice and police brutality.

McCourty added that he “felt very hopeless” after learning Blake was shot in the back in front of his three young kids as he tried to enter his vehicle in Kenosha, Wisconsin.

Earlier this summer, McCourty expressed hope that America could move forward by making positive changes after George Floyd was brutally murdered by Minneapolis police.

(Copyright (c) 2020 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)