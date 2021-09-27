DORCHESTER, MASS. (WHDH) - Shock turned into disbelief for the president of the Dorchester Polish American Club when she saw surveillance video of a man bending the flag pole to the ground and then ripping off the American flag.

The video shows the man hop a small brick wall and stride into Pulaski Park, walk up to the flag pole and seven seconds later, tears the flag off the pole and takes off with it.

“I was like…I couldn’t even move, because I was so hurt,” Stasia Kacprzak said. “Why would anyone do that?”

Club treasurer Peter Dziedzic said he raised the money to install the American and Polish flags about 5 years ago to spruce up the state park.

“I don’t know why this happened it does make any sense,” he said.

The club has a GoFundMe page to raise money to repair the flagpole.

Kacprzak said she hopes the act is just a case of vandalism and not anti-American hate.

“I hope they get help. The American flag means a lot to everyone, to the USA, to me, my son, ou marine,” she said. “It’s very hurtful.”

