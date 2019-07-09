‘Very lucky’: Andover couple escapes fast-moving fire at multi-million dollar home

ANDOVER, MASS. (WHDH) - An Andover couple scrambled to escape their burning multi-million dollar home as roaring flames ripped through the structure late Monday night.

Crews responding to a two-alarm fire on Bundrett Avenue around 10:30 p.m. found heavy flames coming from the back of the 5,000-square-foot home.

The couple who lived there for three decades did not realize their home was on fire until they heard a popping noise, according to Andover Fire Chief Michael Mansfield.

“They were unaware that the back of their home was on fire until the fire had reached a point of engulfing the whole backside of the building,” Mansfield said.

The pair managed to get out of the home safely.

“This couple was very lucky that they were able to escape this fire the way they did without becoming injured,” Mansfield said.

Crews used a ladder truck overnight to dump water onto the blaze.

One firefighter was treated and released from a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The fast-moving flames left behind $2.7 million worth of damage. Mansfield added that the house will have to be torn down.

The Fire Marshal’s Office is investigating the cause.

