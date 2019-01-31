CHARLTON, MASS. (WHDH) - Auburn fire officials say the people involved in a six-vehicle crash on the Massachusetts Turnpike are “very lucky” after only one minor injury was reported.

The pile-up involving three tractor-trailers and three cars blocked the eastbound side of the Mass. Pike near mile marker 85 in Charlton during the Thursday morning commute.

Several of the vehicles involved sustained heavy damage.

Drivers are asked to avoid the area.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

Very lucky morning on the #MassPike at the 85 mm eastbound. Only 1 minor injury suffered from this 6 car MVA. Avoid the area if possible. #MoveOver #MATraffic @auburnmassfire @CFD24 pic.twitter.com/3Pt6hj4IIg — Auburn Fire Rescue (@auburnmassfire) January 31, 2019

