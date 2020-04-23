PLYMPTON, MASS. (WHDH) - Plympton police are investigating after a group of baby goats were “kid”-napped and then returned to their owner a day later.

The four baby goats usually bring smiles to the people of Plympton now there is a lot of head-scratching going on as their owner and police work to figure out who is responsible for taking early Wednesday morning them and returning them late that night.

“It’s a very odd ‘kid’-napping.” breeder Marie Olson said.

She is raising the goats who have already been sold to a family with young children.

She called police the moment she realized they were gone and told them she had discovered clues that the animals had not simply wandered off — they were taken.

“We have some sand in the front there were absolutely no animal prints in the sand whatsoever,” she explained. “I started putting two and two together… there was also stuff all over the floor.”

Olson said a photo taken from a neighbor’s surveillance camera shows headlights of a car pull up to her home around 2 a.m. Wednesday.

““I don’t know if they were bored, they backed up very nonchalantly, flashlights, there for about 15 minutes,” she said.

The breeder took to Facebook to ask if anyone had heard about missing goats Elliot, Penelope, Willow and Voodoo.

A short time later, Olson said her boyfriend received a Facebook message from a stranger saying the goats had been returned.

“They said their buddy brought the goats back and they are where they left them,” she said. “They were very scared, quiet, afraid, a couple of them were on top of the other ones.”

The profile that sent the message has since been deleted.

On Thursday, a Plympton police officer went to the pen to check on the goats as the investigation into their mysterious disappearance continues.

So, far they say this does not appear to be a prank.

(Copyright (c) 2020 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)