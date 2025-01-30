BOSTON (WHDH) - Ronald Reagan National Airport in Washington, D.C. is set to remain closed until at least 11 a.m. Thursday morning following the nearby mid-air crash between an American Airlines passenger jet and an Army helicopter over the Potomac River.

Passengers at Logan Airport in Boston heading to that airport are, of course, experiencing travel disruptions, and reacting to the airborne accident.

“I fly a lot for work, and when I woke up this morning I saw the alert,” said Nina Shatz, who was scheduled to fly out of Logan Thursday morning. “I was almost afraid to look at it, because when you see it, it’s usually overseas. But when I saw it was right in Washington, D.C., and how it happened, it was scary.”

At least three Delta flights were cancelled. Several other airlines are also seeing cancellations and delays due to the Reagan closure.

Erin Reddick’s flight to D.C. was delayed.

“We got [a]call, ‘Hey this is your captain speaking, completely unrelated but we are going to have to de-board because DC is no longer accepting flights. Unfortunately there’s been an accident’,” Reddic said. “It’s heartbreaking.”

Even with safety protocols so familiar to air travelers, Reddick said she doesn’t think most people expect to actually be in the type of situations flight attendants prepare flyers for at the beginning of each commercial flight.

“It’s just extremely unfortunate,” she said. “I’m so sad for anyone who got hurt and my heart goes out to you.”

“It’s very overwhelming,” said Kimberly Meyer, another traveler at Logan Airport Thursday morning. “I send prayers to the families of those lost, but we can’t live in fear, we have to have faith that everything is going to be okay.”

