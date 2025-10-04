CHELMSFORD, MASS. (WHDH) - Fire officials are investigating an early-morning fire in Chelmsford on Saturday that left two men dead, officials said.

Crews responding to a reported fire on Mobile Avenue around 4:40 a.m. found smoke and flames at the front and rear of the building, according to a joint statement issued by Chelmsford Fire Chief Gary Ryan, Chelmsford Police Chief Colin Spence, State Fire Marshal Jon M. Davine, and Middlesex County District Attorney Marian T. Ryan.

Crews removed two men, both in their 50s, who were both pronounced deceased at the scene. The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner will determine the cause and manner of their deaths.

“This is a very sad day for our community and especially for the two families who lost loved ones,” Ryan said. “On behalf of the Chelmsford Fire Department, I want to extend our heartfelt condolences.”

Firefighters brought the fire under control in about half an hour, with no extension to surrounding properties.

The origin and cause of the fire are under investigation by the Chelmsford Fire Department, Chelmsford Police Department, State Police fire investigators assigned to the State Fire Marshal’s office, and State Police assigned to the Middlesex DA’s office. They are supported by the Department of Fire Services’ Code Compliance & Enforcement Unit. Preliminarily, the fire does not appear suspicious.

“Investigators found no working smoke alarms at the scene,” State Fire Marshal Davine said. “We can’t stress enough how important smoke alarms to surviving a fire at home — especially when we’re sleeping. Please take a few minutes today to be sure you and your loved ones are protected.”

