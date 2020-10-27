‘Very surreal’: 2 arrested after shots fired near busy section of Boston’s Back Bay

BOSTON (WHDH) - Two people were taken into custody after several shots were fired in a busy section of Boston’s Back Bay on Tuesday afternoon, damaging two vehicles.

Bullet casings could be seen strewn about Fairfield Street just outside the Fidelity Investments building just before 4 p.m. and both a black Volkswagon and a silver Toyota were damaged by bullets.

Witnesses said they heard six to 10 shots.

Wendy Werve was in town from Washington D.C. at the time and snapped a picture of one of the suspects from a conference room at the Mandarin Oriental Hotel.

“It’s very surreal to see happen, that close, to see the individual and the gun,” she said.

Fairfield Street was temporarily closed to pedestrians and motorists from Boylston to Newbury Street as investigators worked to determine the circumstances surrounding the shocking incident.

Dozens of people who were shopping and eating outside ran to take cover wherever they could. many ducking into the nearby Prudential Center.

Ashley Desmond, who lives nearby, said she saw two people running away from the scene and one of them turn around and fire his gun toward Boylston Street.

“I’ve never heard gunshots before in my life but as an out-of-towner coming to an American city, Boston, this shouldn’t be happening,” Kelly Santiago said.

The gunman was seen getting into a white car before taking off. Police combed the area and later recovered a gun discarded in a nearby dumpster.

Mia Webster’s car was among those damaged by the shots.

She works down the street at Supercuts and said she would have normally been walking to her car at the time the shooting started.

“My angel kept me in to do more work today,” she said. “Divine intervention, that I had to work on one client extra today.

There were no reported injuries.

No additional information was immediately available.

