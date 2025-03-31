BOSTON (WHDH) - Astronaut and Needham native Suni Williams landed with fellow astronaut Butch Wilmore in a SpaceX capsule on March 18 after an extended stay in space.

The pair launched to the International Space Station last June on the first crewed test flight of Boeing’s Starliner Capsule.

The mission was slated to last one week but issues with the capsule forced them to remain in orbit for nine months.

Now speaking on their experience, the two emphasized the importance of their training and preparation for a space mission that lasts longer than planned.

The two said they were grateful for the opportunity to be in space for that period of time because the work is for the greater good of the Human Space Flight Program and the country’s goals.

“I think you sort of get, maybe a little tunnel vision in what your job is, ‘do your job type of thing’ right, and you’re not really aware of what else is going on down here,” said Williams. “Maybe the world doesn’t revolve around us, but we revolve around the world.”

Williams also commented on how she can’t believe how many people across the country were keeping up with the mission.

“Pretty honored and humbled by the fact of when we came home like wow, there’s a lot of people who are interested,” said Williams. “Very thankful, very amazed that hopefully we could be one positive element to bring people together.”

