WESTWOOD, MASS. (WHDH) - Several parents are speaking out after messages described as inappropriate and hateful were sent to students and staff at Thurston Middle School in Westwood.

“[I’m] upset especially for the kids who experienced it because it sounds like it was very unsettling,” said Thurston Middle School parent Christina Martin. “I know there were some racist things, I got the impression of some inappropriate images.”

In a letter sent out to the school community, the principal described at least three instances where an anonymous user air dropped messages.

Several students allegedly received a message that included a racial slur and another student allegedly received a message with an image making fun of the recipient. The principal also described a third incident where a student allegedly received a message with a vulgar phrase referring to Joe Biden.

“It is disheartening and it is sad, but, especially with COVID and everything kids have gone through, I feel like you just have to be there for your kids and just guide them down the right path,” said parent Marlene Safi.

In a statement, the superintendent called the incidents very concerning, writing in part, “The use of racist or hateful language and symbols is a transgression against the community and has no place in our schools. We will continue the important work of helping our students learn to treat one another with dignity, to respect differences, and use technology ethically.”

Parents say they applaud the school’s response to the incidents.

“They were very proactive. We got an email right away. It’s a phenomenal school, we have no complaints,” said Safi.

The school’s internet cannot block air drop and users can change their name, making it difficult to trace the source of the messages.

(Copyright (c) 2022 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)