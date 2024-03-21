NORWOOD, MASS. (WHDH) - A father and son miraculously escaped injury was a massive tree fell onto the car they were driving in in Norwood on Thursday morning.

The incident at the Winter Garden Apartments left the white SUV significantly damaged. Kevin O’Toole said he was driving his father around 10 a.m. when the tree came crashing down on the vehicle.

“It was very, very close. It was like two inches close,” O’Toole recalled. “So, a couple more inches and we would’ve been gone, the both of us, me and my dad.”

Both men said they were lucky to walk away with their lives.

