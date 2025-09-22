NASHUA, N.H (WHDH) - Police showed up at a quiet Nashua apartment complex Saturday night after a shooting took place at the Sky Meadow Country Club just two miles down the road.

“We heard the sirens going up and down DW here, probably at like 8:45 until 9:30,” said Kyle, a man who lives near the shooting suspect.

“There were like five guys standing over there,” said Dan Marchand, who lives near the shooting suspect. “I looked out the window, looked like they had military uniforms or something.”

Residents say the suspected gunman, Hunter Nadeau, lives in the building with his grandmother.

“I was totally shocked because he seems very shy and doesn’t talk much, keeps to himself,” Barb Wood said, who lives near Nadeau. “He’s always been, I mean if he sees me he’ll say ‘hi Barb’ but other than that he doesn’t have much to say.”

Wood told 7NEWS that she was aware Nadeau used to work at the club and no longer was employed there.

“Very, very quiet, keeps to himself, stays in all day long, everyday,” Wood said.

Neighbors say they’d see the 23-year-old around but knew very little about him.

“He used to come out late in night, sit out in his car,” Marchand said.

All are surprised to hear about Nadeau’s arrest, as he was living under the same roof as them.

“This is the last place I’d expect somebody like that to be plotting or planning something like that or holding that type of resentment,” Kyle said. “With as many neighbors as we have outside, none of us knew anything or suspected anything like that.”

In memory of Rob DeCesare, a GoFundMe has been set up. You can view that at this link.

