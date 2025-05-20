HYANNIS, MASS. (WHDH) - A fire broke out at a boat yard in Hyannis late Monday night.

The fire chief said his department had to evacuate nearby apartments; responders also had to break through a chain link fence in order to begin battling the flames.

It took roughly 30 minutes to extinguish the flames.

No injuries were reported. The cause of the fire is under investigation.

